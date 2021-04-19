Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

