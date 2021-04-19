Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128,215.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.98 or 0.00010938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $128,215.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.66 or 0.00665116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.36 or 0.99723107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.93 or 0.00872284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.