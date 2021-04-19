ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 1,109 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,082.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $190,956.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $245,820.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $235,360.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $140.39. 381,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $146.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

