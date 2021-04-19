ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.84. 7,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,698.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 972,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,514,000. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.