Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $127.78 on Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $124.18 million and $3.92 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $127.78 or 0.00231615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00269424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00894008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00601617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,610.93 or 0.89924155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,816 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

