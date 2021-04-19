Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rises By 30.5%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,470,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 13,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIG opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.