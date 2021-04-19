Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Drops By 17.5%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,499,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 48,427 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

