Short Interest in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Expands By 32.5%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 974,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 348,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,626,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 592,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. East Stone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

