Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Expands By 30.1%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.