Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Increases By 27.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $864.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $820.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.27. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $303.18 and a 52 week high of $887.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.