Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Grows By 31.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $69.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $69.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000.

