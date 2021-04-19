Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Grows By 31.2%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

FLR opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

