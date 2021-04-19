Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 30.0%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $401,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.17 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

