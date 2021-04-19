Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rises By 32.1%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GBERY opened at $66.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $67.66.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

