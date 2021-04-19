Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Declines By 18.9%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

