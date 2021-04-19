Short Interest in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Rises By 32.5%

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $114.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

