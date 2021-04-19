Short Interest in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Decreases By 19.9%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

