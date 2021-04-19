Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Drops By 18.8%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN IGC opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70. India Globalization Capital has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 632.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

