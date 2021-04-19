Short Interest in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Grows By 30.1%

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth $235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

