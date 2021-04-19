Short Interest in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Grows By 30.2%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 504,100 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LMP Automotive by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LMP Automotive by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.