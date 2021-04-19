Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Decreases By 18.8%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485 over the last three months. 18.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOTS opened at $0.96 on Monday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

