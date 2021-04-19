Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Declines By 17.4%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 734.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $28.60 on Monday. Nordex has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRDXF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

