Short Interest in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Grows By 30.1%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 13,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.87 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $4,065,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $97,483,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,180,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.