Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Rises By 32.5%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

SMIT opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 83.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

