Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Drops By 20.0%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCND opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of -0.01. Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

