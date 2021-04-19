Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 18.9%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of SCWorx as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

