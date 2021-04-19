Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Drops By 18.7%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities downgraded StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

GNWSF opened at $0.60 on Monday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

