Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Decreases By 18.8%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 19.22%.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

