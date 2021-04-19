Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Drops By 19.8%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XTL Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XTLB opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.83. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.