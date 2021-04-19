Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Decreases By 17.7%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at $411,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

