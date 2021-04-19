SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,197. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 392,852 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

