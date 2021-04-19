SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $38.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

SIBN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. 5,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,869. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,071,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,197 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

