Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

SWIR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. 7,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,169. The stock has a market cap of $552.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $3,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

