SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $5.40 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.27.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

