Signature Chain Hits One Day Volume of $9,546.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Signature Chain has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $9,546.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00064434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00088704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.39 or 0.00624143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00040878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.