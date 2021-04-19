Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

SIG stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.42. 13,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,183. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

