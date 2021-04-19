Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $414.00. The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 18026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Silgan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

