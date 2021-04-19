Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in March

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,507,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 2,751,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SILEF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 188,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,372. Silver Elephant Mining has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get Silver Elephant Mining alerts:

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia, as well as holds 100% interest in the Sunawayo silver-zinc-lead, and the Triunfo gold-silver-zinc properties located in Bolivia.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.