Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,783 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $39,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Shares of SPG opened at $117.12 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

