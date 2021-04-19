Simple Software Solutions Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $159,906.30 and $11.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00033202 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001501 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003081 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,754,282 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

