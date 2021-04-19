Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $107.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $57.42 and a 1-year high of $109.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $1,549,309.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,424.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

