Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.70

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 2315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

