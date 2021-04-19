SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Trading Down 12.5%

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)’s share price was down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 20,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 61,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

About SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

