Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

