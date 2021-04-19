Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 132,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

