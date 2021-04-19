Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $2.97 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $59.36 million and $2,646.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00005380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00269424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00894008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00601617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,610.93 or 0.89924155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

