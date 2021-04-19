Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCCAF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of SCCAF stock remained flat at $$24.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.