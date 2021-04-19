Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE ZZZ traded up C$1.12 on Monday, reaching C$33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,848. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.48. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$10.65 and a 52 week high of C$33.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

