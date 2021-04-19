SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 7%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 13,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,829,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SM Energy by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.