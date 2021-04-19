Small Love Potion Price Down 14.4% This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

